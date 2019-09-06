Punjab announces 9th and 10th Muharram holidays in reverence of Ashura

LAHORE: The provincial government of Punjab announced holidays on the 9th and 10 of the Islamic month of Muharram, in reverence of Ashura, observed in remembrance of the incident of Karbala, ARY News reported on Friday.

The provincial ministery for education announced that private and government schools across Punjab will be closed on account of the event.

Yesterday (Thursday) Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has summoned a meeting to review arrangements regarding Youm-e-Ashur security.

The meeting will be attended by concerned officials, who will brief CM Buzdar about the overall law and order situation of the province and steps being taken to ensure foolproof security arrangements on Youm-e-Ashur.

The moon for Muharram-ul-Haram, which marks the advent of the Islamic new year, had been sighted in the country on August 31 and the Ashura would fall on September 10 (Tuesday).

Earlier, the Interior Ministry had put military troops on standby in the federal capital Islamabad in light of security arrangements during the month of Muharram.

The ministry had issued written orders for putting the military troops on standby during Muharram.

According to the orders, 350 soldiers would be deployed in the federal capital for the assistance of Islamabad administration. The soldiers were given special powers under Article 245 of the Constitution.

It is pertinent to mention here that the deployment of military troops had been implemented many years ago in Islamabad which allows the civil administration to call military troops in case of an emergency situation.

