Muharram likely to commence from Sept 1, forecasts weather dept

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast on Sunday that there are chances of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic lunar calendar, beginning from Sept 1.

It said there are chances of the sighting of the Muharram moon on Aug 31.

The weather department said the next Hijri year 1441 AH’s crescent will be born at 3:37 am on Aug 30.

The moon’s age will be 27 hours and 37 minutes and will be visible for a period of 61 minutes.

Earlier today, the Sindh government announced a ban on pillion-ridding for 9th and 10th of Muharram across the province in line with security arrangements planned for Ashura.

According to a notification issued by the provincial home department, a ban has also been placed on public display of weapons and gathering of five or more people apart from Muharram’s procession.

“The ban shall not be applicable to women, children below the age of 12 years, senior citizens, journalists, personnel of law enforcement agencies and security agencies in uniform and employees of the essential services,” read the statement

