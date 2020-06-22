Multan admin announces free treatment for COVID-19 patients

MULTAN: In a major relief to COVID-19 patients, the district administration of Multan on Monday announced to provide free medical treatment to the people infected with the novel coronavirus, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Multan deputy commissioner said that the government will bear all the medical expenses of those COVID-19 patients who will be referred to private hospitals.

Declaring emergency in all the public and private hospitals in the district, the deputy commissioner directed the private hospitals to reserve half of their ventilators for COVID-19 patients.

Earlier on June 21, Islamabad Health Regulatory Authority (IHRA) had directed private teaching hospitals to provide free treatment facilities to the coronavirus patients.

The federal government had decided to get the assistance of private teaching hospitals for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in view of the rising number of infections.

In a letter to private hospitals, IHRA had asked the administrations to provide free treatment facilities to half of the patients in compliance with the regulations of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC). It had said that the teaching hospitals were bound to provide free treatment facility to half of the patients.

