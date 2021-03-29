8-year-old domestic help subjected to severe torture in Multan

MULTAN: An eight-year-old domestic help was subjected to severe torture over a pity issue by employers in Multan on Monday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the minor girl was subjected to severe torture for not giving feeder to the employer’s daughter.

The domestic help’s family demanded of the Punjab chief minister and other concerned authorities to provide them justice. However, the police said that the victim’s family had not filed any complaint in this regard so far.

Earlier on January 25, in yet another case, a 13-year-old female domestic helper had been brutally tortured by a landlord after she mistakenly broke a crockery item.

According to police, the female child had been recovered by the highway police personnel considering her as a missing child. On asking regarding her whereabouts, the minor girl had narrated the ordeal she had gone through at the residence of a former Nazim in People’s Colony No 2 of the city.

“The child was tortured over accidentally breaking a crockery item,” they had said adding that after an initial medical examination, it emerged that the girl bore torture marks on her face, head, and legs.

