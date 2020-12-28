50-year-old raped minor girl, father lodges police complaint

MULTAN: A 50-year-old man in Shah Rukn-e-Alam colony was booked Monday by the local police on a charge of raping a minor girl, ARY News reported.

According to the details on the case, the old man allegedly sexually assaulted and raped a nine-year-old following which on the complaint made by the victim’s father, he was booked on rape minor’s rape charges.

The police have now detained the suspect after a case against him was lodged and he is being interrogated.

READ: Lahore minor gang-raped, murdered as cousin abducts her

Separately today in another part of Punjab, near Lahore, in what marks another nightmarish incident in the list of scores that have taken place this year, a minor girl in Mohlanwal area was gang-raped and murdered allegedly with connivance of her cousin.

The prime suspect Rizwan, the cousin of 7-year-old victim Ayesha, and his alleged co-conspirator Allah Ditta took the minor to nearby fields where they sexually abused her and then murdered her. The police said they have been detained and are in custody now.

