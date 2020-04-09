CM Buzdar directs for better facilities at Multan quarantine centre

MULTAN: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday directed authorities to provide best facilities to pilgrims at Multan quarantine centre, ARY News reported.

CM Buzdar issued directives while chairing a meeting at Multan airport lounge to review measures against COVID-19.

During the meeting, Usman Buzdar directed the provincial and district administration to leave no stone unturned in properly taking care and looking after pilgrims.

He urged the people to follow social distancing guidelines and avoid unnecessary meetings to curb the spread of novel coronavirus as the provincial tally rose to 2171.

“Social distancing is the key to stop the spread of the virus,” he added. Usman Buzdar said the govt is taking measures for the families affected by lockdown due to coronavirus.

It must be noted that the confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan on Thursday reached 4,322, according to the National Command and Control Centre’s latest statistics.

As many as 248 new cases of the COVID-19 were reported across the country during last 24 hours. So far 467 patients have recovered from the deadly virus, whereas the death toll has surged to 63.

According to the breakup of the province-wise cases, Punjab tops the list with 2171 cases, while Sindh has recorded 1036 coronavirus cases so far.

560 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 212 in Balochistan, 102 in Islamabad, 213 in Gilgit Baltistan and 28 cases were reported in Azad Kashmir.

