Multan-Sukkur Motorway will be opened to light traffic today

Multan-Sukkur Motorway will be opened to light traffic from today (Friday).

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Communications, the 392 kilometers long Multan-Sukkur Motorway (M-5) was completed recently.

The six-lane Multan-Sukkur Motorway is an integral link of China Pakistan Economic Corridor, which will reduce the traveling time between Multan and Sukkur to a considerable extent, Radio Pakistan reported.

M-5 will not only accelerate industrial growth but it will also benefit the agricultural sector at large. The Motorway will pave the way for socio-economic uplift in Punjab and Sindh provinces.

 

