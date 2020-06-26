Sindh CM apologises over statement regarding Munawar Hasan

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has apologised over his statement regarding the Syed Munawar Hasan, the former ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), that he died of coronavirus, ARY News reported on Friday.

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah withdrew his statement minutes after telling the provincial assembly’s session that Syed Munawar Hasan died of coronavirus.

In his clarification, CM Shad said that he has mistakenly delivered the statement as Munawar Hasan was not detected with coronavirus.

The clarification was followed by the statement of Hasan’s physicians where they rejected the claims of the chief minister, saying that the former JI supremo was not detected with COVID-19 during his ailment period.

Read: Munawar Hasan, Talib Jauhari died of coronavirus, says Sindh CM

Earlier, the chief minister claimed that Syed Munawar Hasan, and renowned religious scholar, Allama Talib Jauhari late, died of coronavirus. He also revealed that Naeem’s family members have been detected with the virus, however, the detection test of Mufti Naeem was not conducted.

Former ameer of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Syed Munawar Hasan breathed his last on Friday at a Karachi hospital, according to a party spokesperson.

He had been undergoing treatment at the hospital for the past few weeks and was recently put on the ventilator after his health condition worsened. He died at the age of 78.

Munawar Hasan became a member of Jama’at-e-Islami Pakistan in 1967. He was elected Emir or head of the party in 2009.

