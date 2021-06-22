Web Analytics
Muneeb Butt dotes on daughter Amal Muneeb in new photos

Muneeb Butt

Muneeb Butt is one doting father in his latest Instagram pictures with daughter Amal Muneeb at the beach!

The Koi Chand Rakh actor on Monday shared pictures from a family beach trip, with his and Aiman Khan’s daughter Amal taking the spotlight! Muneeb, who seems every bit the loving dad as ever in the photos, captioned the pictures, “My Best friend for life.”

Summers Activitites

Amal, born to Aiman and Muneeb in 2019, rocked an adorable blue beach dress on her day out with dad, and by the looks of it, made the most of her ocean time! We can’t help but go ‘aww’ at her sweet pictures!

Have a look at the heartwarming pictures!

Muneeb and Amal father and daughter Amal Muneeb

Muneeb tied the knot with actor Aiman Khan in 2018 and the couple welcomed their daughter Amal in August 2019.

