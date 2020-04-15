Renowned actor Muneeb Butt ringed in his 28th birthday and celebrated with his family in quarantine on Tuesday.

His wife Aiman Khan took to social media to share a picture of the birthday celebration. She got a customised fondant cake mad for him.

The actor can be seen feeding cake to his seven month-old daughter, Amal Muneeb in the photo.

“Happy Birthday Baba,” the actress captioned it.

The Koi Chand Rakh actor also shared a picture of his birthday cake on Instagram and wrote “When all the dust is settled and all the crowds are gone, the only thing that matter is family!”

Muneeb Butt’s friend Momal Sheikh also made sure to make him feel special. She sent him a self-made dessert with biscuits amid the coronavirus lockdown. He said “You’ve proven to be a better friend, Momal.”

Comments

comments