Dads on duty: Muneeb Butt, Junaid Khan’s picture wins the internet

This adorable photo of two celebrity dads, Muneeb Butt and Junaid Khan on duty is winning the internet.

A photo is doing rounds in which the actors can be seen holding their babies. The Kaisa Hai Naseeban star can be seen holding his five-month old daughter Amal Muneeb who was born in August 2019.

He had taken to Instagram to announce her birth last year. He had earlier said the feeling of becoming a dad was “indescribable” and his life has changed since their first-born entered his and Aiman Khan’s life.

Meanwhile, the lead vocalist of Call band is pictured with his new born son. The musician has two children.

Both the actors starred in a drama serial together last year.

