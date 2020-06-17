Pakistan not to support India’s candidature for non-permanent seat at UNSC: Munir Akram

WASHINGTON: Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Munir Akram, said on Wednesday that Islamabad has decided not to support that India’s candidature for a two-year term for non-permanent seat at the UN Security Council, ARY News reported.

Munir Akram, while talking exclusively to ARY News, said that Pakistan will not support India in the current situation as the New Delhi government was openly violating the UNSC resolutions.

The Pakistan’s UN ambassador said India was not eligible for the membership of the UNSC while committing grave violations of human rights in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).

Read: Pakistan challenges India’s eligibility for membership of UNSC

It is pertinent to mention here that the United Nations General Assembly is scheduled to elect five states as members of the Security Council to the two-year terms on June 17. India is contesting for the seat from the Asia-Pacific regional group at the UNSC which will be vacated by Indonesia.

The poll is likely to be held on multiple venues due to coronavirus pandemic as the member states would cast votes during different time slots at a specified venue.

Read: Pakistan urges UNSC to take cognisance of Indian war crimes in occupied Kashmir

According to UN election rules, India will need to secure a minimum of 129 votes for getting successful if all 193 members are taking part in the voting process.

India had been nominated uncontested last year for the seat by the 55-member regional group.

The 10 seats for non-permanent members at the Security Council are divided into regional groups which include African Group, Asia-Pacific Group, Latin American and Caribbean Group, Western European and Others Group.

Comments

comments