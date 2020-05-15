MNA Munir Orakzai falls ill during National Assembly session

ISLAMABAD: Member of National Assembly (MNA) Munir Orakzai on Friday fell ill during a session of the Lower House, ARY News reported.

The MMA lawmaker was shifted to the Polyclinic Hospital from the National Assembly after initial checkup.

On April 25, Munir Orakzai’s son had confirmed that his father had contracted the coronavirus and was undergoing treatment at the Hayatabad Complex.

Earlier today, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry had decided not to attend the ongoing National Assembly session after reporters and senators tested positive for coronavirus.

Read more: Fawad Chaudhry cancels plan to attend National Assembly session

Fawad Chaudhry in his tweet had said, on the request of deputy speaker, he had decided to attend today’s session but after confirmation of coronavirus in three parliamentary reporters and two senators, he decided against it.

Earlier on Tuesday, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser was discharged from the hospital after tested negative for coronavirus.

The NA speaker thanked the masses for praying for his early recovery from the virus. He also expressed his gratitude towards his well-wishers who prayed for his early recovery.

Comments

comments