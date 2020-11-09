KARACHI: Chief Minister of Sindh on Monday approved compensation of losses to the people affected in calamitous rainfall in the province, ARY News reported.

” The rain water submerged 1752 villages in the province during the rainfall this year,” Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was informed in a briefing on the losses in rainfall.

More than 2.2 million people were affected in Sindh during the rainfall, according to the briefing. The crops on 1.49 million acres and 2.9 million houses were damaged in the disastrous rainy spell.

Moreover, 1.29 million people were affected due to collapse of their houses, the chief minister was informed.

Overall 149 people were killed and 103 sustained injuries in the rainfall, the chief minister was told.

The chief minister approved compensation of losses to the affected people under the social protection policy, which will be endorsed by the Sindh cabinet in a meeting, a spokesperson of the chief minister said.

Chief Minister has decided to summon a cabinet session earlier to take the decision.

The chief minister said that poor and affected people will not be left unsupported.

He also directed for re-verification of the data of affected people. The compensation amount will be transferred after perusal of the national identity card, the spokesperson added.

