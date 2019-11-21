KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday denied ever meeting with a suspected hitman arrested for his alleged involvement in murders of 96 people.

Speaking to the media, he termed a video clip of the alleged killer, Yusuf alias Thelewala a pre-planned conspiracy.

Sindh CM said it was quite surprising for him that an effort was made to establish his connection with the mass-murderer, adding this attempt is bound to fall flat for being “unfounded and malafide.”

He said he held a meeting with Sindh police chief Dr. Kaleem Imam and Additional IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon this morning and entrusted them with the task of conducting an inquiry into the matter.

“I have also asked them to find out as to how a selected reporter(s) was allowed to record the statement of the accused on his mobile phone,” he said, adding apart from the video, he couldn’t find any mention of his meeting with the accused in a press conference the SSP East had held yesterday to announce the arrest.

Mr Shah said the accused was arrested by the Pakistan Rangers, Sindh in 2017.

Speaking at a press conference on Nov 21, SSP East Azfar Mahesar had said the anti-street crime squad and Soldier Bazaar police arrested Yusuf alias Thelewala and seized a TT pistol, grenade and a motorbike from his possession. He said the suspect was belonged to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement – London.

The police officer said the accused revealed to have killed 96 persons.

