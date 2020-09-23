COVID-19 cases going down but still being reported, says Murad

KARACHI: The number of novel coronavirus cases going down in Sindh but still infections being reported, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said in a meeting on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

Sindh chief minister Murad Ali Shah was chairing a meeting on the situation of coronavirus in the province.

Provincial Health Secretary informed the chief minister that Sindh still have 3,158 active cases of COVID-19.

“Coronavirus claimed 186 lives in August and 62 deaths in September in Sindh,” the health secretary said.

The testing capacity in Sindh has been enhanced to 14,940 per day, the chief minister said.

Murad Ali Shah directed for ensuring strict enforcement of standard operating procedures (SOPs) including wearing of masks in schools adding that due action should be taken against the schools, which fail to enforce the SOPs.

The coronavirus claimed eight more lives in Pakistan during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 6,432.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 532 more people tested positive for the infection during this period, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the country to 307,418.

As many as 293,916 Covid-19 patients have recovered their health as the number of active cases stands at 7,070. During the last 24 hours, 37,418 samples were tested, out of which 532 turned out to be positive. Thus far, more than 3 million tests have been conducted across the country.

Sindh has reported 134,437 cases of the coronavirus, Punjab 98,602, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 37,418, Balochistan 14,607, Islamabad 16,246, Gilgit Baltistan 3,542, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir 2,566.

As many as 880 coronavirus patients are under treatment at the various 735 hospitals across the country.

