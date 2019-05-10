CM Sindh expresses resentment with Governor, says will implement court orders on KCR

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh, Murad Ali Shah today, Friday said that, what Governor Sindh opined on with regards to creating new provinces in Sindh was in bad taste and he disliked the notion, he showed his resentment during a media talk.

He went on to point out the problems Sindh faces in the area of Health and emphasized on the need for a concerted effort for workable solutions.

Speaking on the recent spread of HIV virus in the province, he said that the government has closely been working with the Indus Hospital, Larkana for a viable cure to the menace.

He expressed satisfaction with the performance of Sindh solid waste management department.

“Chinese engineers are working well in South and East, although the economic conditions of the country is in tatters” claimed Shah.

“We are trying to open more cancer hospitals in far flung areas of Sindh, we will award National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) with a grant of 30 Billion rupees, we will also increase funding for Sindh Institute of Urology & Transplantation (SIUT),” he revealed.

Answering a question about implementation on the orders of the Supreme court of Pakistan, he said: “I have not as yet read the order issued by the court, but we will act upon whatever the Supreme court says.”

The Supreme Court has issued orders on 9th May 2019 with regards to removal of all commercial activities from cantonment areas and reviving the circular Railway project in Karachi within a month.

