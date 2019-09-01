Sindh CM directs institutions to take immediate measures for rainwater drainage

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Sunday directed municipal institutions and district administration to take immediate steps for the drainage of rainwater accumulated in the affected areas of Karachi, ARY News reported.

The directions were issued to the Commissioner Karachi following the heavy rainfall hit the metropolis on Sunday evening.

He also ordered the management of Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) to activate its staff for drainage of rainwater immediately after the showers stop.

The chief minister asked the Karachiites to avoid going near to the electricity polls during the raining time.

Large swathes of Karachi experienced moderate to heavy rainfall on Sunday evening.

There was heavy precipitation in multiple parts of the metropolis, including Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, North Karachi, Shahrah-e-Faisal, University Road, Nagan Chowrangi, Malir, Landhi, Korangi, Clifton, Defence, Nazimabad, Liaqatabad, and Golimar.

There were reports of multiple roads and low-lying areas submerged by rainwater.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, 40-millimetre rain recorded in Surjani, 38.3 mm in North Karachi, 18.5 mm in Nazimabad, 16 mm in PAF Faisal Base and Jinnah Terminal, 11.3 mm in Clifton, 10 mm in Saddar, 7 mm in University Road, Gulistan-e-Johar and Model Colony areas.

The spokesperson of PMD said earlier that monsoon currents are penetrating central and southern parts of the country.

The weather department said rain with wind and thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, D.G.Khan, Bahawalpur, Mirpur Khas, Hyderabad, Karachi, Thatta divisions today.

Rain is also expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, D.I.Khan, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Zhob, Kalat, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Isolated showers are also expected at few places in Lower Sindh, Kalat division, central and southern Punjab.

Hot and humid weather is expected in other parts of the country.

Comments

comments