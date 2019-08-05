Sindh CM urges UN to take practical steps for resolving Kashmir dispute

KARACHI: The Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, on Monday announced that the federal and provincial governments are on the same page over the Kashmir issue and urged the nation to fight Indian aggression with unity, ARY News reported.

While expressing his views in the Sindh Assembly’s session, the chief minister said that the provincial government is fully supporting the resolution against Indian atrocities in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He slammed the Indian government over detaining Kashmir leadership, saying, “If decisions of the Indian government are so popular then for what reason Kashmiri leadership was arrested.”

“India’s claims have been completely exposed now [after repealing Article 370 from the Indian constitution which gives special status to occupied Kashmir] which termed itself the biggest democracy. The occupation forces are using cluster bombs against innocent Kashmiris.”

Read More: India scraps special status for Occupied Kashmir amid severe human rights abuses

“As a nation, we have to be united to fight Indian. [Pakistan People’s Party chairman] Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is the first person who calls to summon a joint parliament session over the Kashmir’s situation.”

CM Shah demanded the international community and United Nations (UN) to take notice of the worsening situation of occupied Kashmir. He urged the UN to take practical steps for Kashmiris facing continuous suppression by Indian authorities.

He asked Foreign Ministry to highlight ongoing barbarities of Indian troops against Kashmiris in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More: Joint parliamentary session summoned after India repeals Article 370 in IoK

Moreover, the Sindh Assembly has unanimously passed a resolution against Indian brutalities in Kashmir.

Earlier in the day, President Dr Arif Alvi summoned a joint session of the Parliament on Tuesday (tomorrow) following a rushed Indian presidential decree abrogated Article 370 of its Constitution.

The move of the BJP government strips off the Indian-occupied Kashmir from its special status.

As per details, the joint sitting will be held at 11am tomorrow to deliberate upon the strained situation in the occupied Kashmir and along the Line of Control as at least 10,000 additional Indian troops were lately deployed in the disputed region.

