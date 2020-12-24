Murad Ali Shah not going anywhere, PPP leader denied rumous of CM removal

JAMSHORO: The Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah is not being removed from his post as the rumors suggesting this are false, said Thursday the Pakistan Peoples Party’s leader Sohail Anwar Siyal, ARY News reported.

There is not a modicum of truth in the speculations that the Sindh government is moving to do away with Murad Ali Shah’s ministry and install a different CM in his place.

Earlier PPP’s leader Ghulam Qadir Marri hinted at the prospected removal of Murad Ali Shah from the principal ministry of Sindh.

Responding to the growing speculations that followed, Sohail Anwar Siyal told the media that Marri said what he said in his personal capacity and that he did not represent PPP.

He is not an official position holder in Sindh’s ruling party, Siyal said today.

The entire PPP including all the party leaders express confidence in the incumbent Murad Ali Shah as CM Sindh.

Siyal said this while talking to the media present near Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s shrine where he visited to see the arrangements.

