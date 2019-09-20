CM Murad reviews social protection measures in Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Friday chaired an important meeting of the provincial social protection strategy unit to review its measures, ARY News reported.

CM Murad Ali Shah, while addressing the meeting, said that social protection is the electoral manifesto of the [ruling] Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the people had voted to the political party over the its promises.

He said that the provincial government is willing to work efficiently in the projects of public welfare, employment, education and health. He added that women and senior citizens were cared under to social protection programme, whereas, the government is not mulling to establish a Social Security and Protection Authority in order to take measures for alleviation of poverty.

The chief minister detailed that the Sindh authorities had established a Social Protection Strategy Unit on short-term basis in view of empowering women and poverty alleviation. He vowed that PPP will fulfill its promises to empower women and eliminate the poverty across the province.

Earlier on September 16, a United States (US) delegation had called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and discussed various USAID-funded projects in the province.

The delegation was comprised US ambassador to Pakistan Paul W. Jones, US Consul General Karachi Robert Silberstein and others.

During the meeting, the chief minister was apprised that 106 schools had been constructed under the USAID project. The ambassador said that the US government under MSDP funding in three districts and six towns of the province.

He said that 98 per cent work on water supply project in Jacobabad has been completed.

