KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah directed on Friday the local government department to work out a detailed plan for cleanliness of the remaining 555 nullahs.

He called for the nullahs (storm water drains), including 41 of KMC and 514 of DMCs, remodeled on the same patern as work was done on Mehmoodabad and other nullahs.

“The cleanliness model of Mehmoodabad and Gujar nullah was a complete package under which not only encroachments along the nullahs were removed but the affected people have been compensated and roads are being constructed along the embankments of the drains,” he aid.

Also Read: Rangers’ help sought to clear Karachi’s Kidney Hill Park of encroachment

CM said this model needed to be replicated for undertaking cleanliness of all the KMC and DMCs nullahs so that the issue of urban flooding could be resolved once and for all.

He presided over a meeting of Provincial Coordination and Implementation Committee (PCIC) here at CM House.

The meeting was told that the anti-encroachment drive along the Mehmoodabad Nullah was started on January 4 and both sides of the nullah, 7.5 km each, have been cleared. Out of 56 compensation cheques, 49 have been distributed to the affectees.

Also Read: KMC leads anti-encroachment night drive on different Karachi streets

Commissioner Karachi Naveed Shaikh, briefing the meeting, said that apart from major KMC nullahs the DMCs have 514 nullas in the city, of them cleanliness work of 298 nullahs will start soon. He added that the cleanliness work would cost around Rs430 million.

Comments

comments