Sindh CM, WB delegation discuss projects of Yellow Line, restructuring KW&SB system

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday discussed three important projects including Yellow Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), restructuring of overall system of the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (KW&SB) and urban management and competitiveness with a World Bank delegation, ARY News reported.

A sixteen-member high level delegation of World Bank, led by its country director Patchamuthu Illangovan, called on Murad Ali Shah in Karachi.

Talking to the delegation, Syed Murad Ali Shah said Karachi’s water and sewerage issues would be resolved with completion of K-IV and S-III projects.

The meeting was briefed that the Yellow Line project was worth 359.5 million dollar, while the project of urban management and competitiveness would be built at the cost of $200 million and restructuring of overall system of the KW&SB would cost $650 million.

Murad Shah said Karachi needed state of the art transportation system.

He said a property survey of the metropolis would also be conducted and property tax would be collected on scientific basis.

The Sindh CM said reforms would be brought in the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and district municipal corporation so that they could work properly.

