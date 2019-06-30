CM Murad rejects possibility of Zardari to become Senate chairman

JAMSHORO: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday rejected speculations circulating around for the former president and Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman, Asif Ali Zardari, to becoming Senate chairman, ARY News reported.

While talking to journalists in Jamshoro, the Sindh chief minister claimed, “Asif Ali Zardari would definitely do it for what he says.”

“I do not think that Zardari Sahib will become Senate chairman as the present head of the Upper House was able to get this position after being supported by Asif Ali Zardari,” he added.

Shah reiterated that PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has condemned the role of the federal government and the Speaker National Assembly.

“The federal government has not heard suggestions of opposition despite a major surge in inflation. I condemn such moves of the federal government.”

Shah refused to comment over the recent meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) legislators. He said, “Concerned political party should be asked for the meeting of N-League ministers with PM Imran Khan.”

However, he said that it was a condemnable action for changing loyalties of legislators by harassing them.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sadiq Sanjarani had met with the former president Asif Ali Zardari in Parliament House Islamabad following the opposition parties’ threat to de-seat Senate chairman on June 23.

According to details, the meeting between Asif Zardari and Senate chairman lasted for more than half an hour.

When it was inquired from journalist to disclose either matter of no-confidence motion against him was discussed in the meeting or not? The Senate chairman replied, “I just visited Asif Zardari to inquire his health.”

Sadiq Khan Sanjrani also ruled out any possibility of a no-confidence motion against him, saying that the matter is not a big deal.

Earlier on June 26, the opposition’s All Parties Conference (APC) had saw disagreement and disarray among its ranks when the members reportedly discouraged demands of collective resignation from the National Assembly.

JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazal Ur Rehman was the one who came up with the idea of collective resignations.

The Major political players said that they were deliberating upon the option to resign but would only consider it as the last resort.

The APC also discussed plans to ask the current Chairman Senate and Deputy Chairman Senate to resign from their positions.

A possibility of the Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla’s resignation being presented was discussed as the first plan of action.

