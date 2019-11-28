Murad to raise Chashma-Jhelum hydel project issue in upcoming CCI meeting

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday reviewed preparations for an upcoming meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) slated to take place on December 11.

The chief minister reviewed the agenda and directed the inter-provincial coordination (IPC) department to make necessary preparations by arranging all the relevant summaries so that he could present the provincial government’s point of view on all the important issues, including 1991 water accord, energy policy, return of withholding tax the FBR deducted directly from provincial excise department account and other such matters.

The IRSA has issued an NOC for installation of 25 megawatt Hydropower project on Chashma-Jhelum Link Canal in October 2019, he said., adding the provincial government is of the view that the IRSA was not a competent forum to issue such an NOC, therefore the matter should be taken up in CCI.

The chief minister directed the Irrigation department to prepare a case and present it within a week.

The Sindh government has been protesting the IRSA move, terming it unconstitutional and beyond the authority’s mandate.

It is noteworthy that the Sindh Assembly had earlier passed a unanimous resolution condemning IRSA for allowing the construction of the controversial energy project on the canal.

Comments

comments