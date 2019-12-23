Murad Saeed advises Bilawal to abstain from following Nawaz’s lead

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for communications and Postal Services, Murad Saeed on Monday rebutted the leader of Pakistan People’s Party by claiming that Bilawal Bhutto was distraught due to being held accountable for corruption, ARY News reported.

The minister said that the co-chairman of PPP had gotten cold feet after the national accountability bureau (NAB) summoned him for corruption related questioning.

Mimicking Bilawal Bhutto, Saeed said: “When NAB calls upon you, you feel out of breath, when they call upon you again, you feel more out of breath.”

Murad Saeed said that he won’t let the opposition leader escape accountability on the excuse of his mother’s death anniversary although he or the government has never stopped him or the PPP from observing the occasion.

Lashing out at Bilawal Bhutto’s press conference earlier in the day, Murad Saeed said that the politician has adopted the threatening tone of his “uncle” Nawaz Sharif.

Murad Saeed said that he urged Bilawal Bhutto to ask his father, Asif Zardari the right way to address the government and its security apparatus.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday refused to appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi on December 24.

The NAB Rawalpindi has summoned the party chairman in a fake accounts probe for JV-Opal-225, a joint venture of Zardari Group Ltd.

The PPP chairman has been asked to appear before the NAB Rawalpindi office on December 24 (Tuesday) at 11:00 am.

