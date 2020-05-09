ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed Saturday said Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is creating confusion, ARY News reported.

“The ‘accidental chairman’ of the PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should provide facilities to people”, Murad Saeed was quoted as saying in his statement.

The minister said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has progressed through ‘parchi’ [without merit] and has come to create confusion.

“The federal government granted Rs 12,000 apiece among 12 million families. Junior Zardari must tell where his government distributed ration as people are protesting on roads and asking for the ration.

“The provinces are financially independent. The money is for people, not for fake bank accounts. There would have been facilities in the province had the 5.5 billion rupees for healthcare not gone into fake accounts.”

Read more: No funds given to provinces to fight coronavirus, Bilawal slams Centre

Earlier on April 21, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had said providing relief to those in need at their doorstep is a commendable act.

He had lamented that no additional funds had been given to the provinces by the federal government to fight the coronavirus.

The PPP leader had got a detailed briefing on the situation in Larkana from Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah via a video link.

Comments

comments