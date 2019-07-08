ISLAMABAD: Addressing a joint press conference with Barrister Shahzad Akbar today (Monday) the Federal Minister for Communications and Federal Minister for Postal Services Murad Saeed said that the times of staying silent on corruption were long gone, ARY News reported.

Murad Saeed said that the parties who were levying corruption blames upon each others during their tenures and went silent after copious amounts of blame was hurled and claimed that they had gone silent for the longevity and betterment of democracy.

Apprising the media personnel present during the press briefing Murad said: “All the cases pertaining to corruption would be brought to their logical conclusions, justice would be done.”

Directing his attention towards the current investigations and arrests pertaining to corruption probes against political leaders, Murad opined that everyone will be held responsible for their actions and any and all wrongdoing would be punished.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar addressed the recent video leak controversy brought to the front by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) earlier.

Speaking on the occasion Akbar apprised the media persons present on the occasion of the actions being undertaken by the present government to curb and eliminate financial corruption from the country.

The SAPM said: “People are well aware of the people who have looted and plundered the country and hence elected Imran Khan as an alternative to the failures in the past.”

