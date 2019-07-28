Murad Saeed demands release of arrested PTI MNA Alamgir Khan

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed has condemned the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker and FixIt founder Alamgir Khan following a clash with PPP workers, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the PTI leader criticised Sindh government and demanded to immediately release FixIt founder Alamgir Khan.

“MNA Alamgir Khan was taken into custody without being informed National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser,” he said, adding that the Sindh government had grown so intolerant that it could not even allow protest against water shortage.

Earleir today, the police again arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker and FixIt founder Alamgir Khan over violation of Section-144.

The police have arrested PTI MNA for violating section 144 and has registered a first information report (FIR) against Alamgir Khan at Ferrier police station Karachi.

The FixIt founder has been shifted to Ferrier police station, said police.

According to SSP South, around 35 workers belonging to both political parties have been arrested by police.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Alamgir Khan was released after brief police detention of few hours in Karachi.

The PTI MNA along with other FixIt workers reached at Teen Talwar to address a press conference and announced his next strategy after workers of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and FixIt clashed with each other outside Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani’s office at Teen Talwar.

As per details, a protest was called by the FixIt workers outside the camp office of Local Government minister Saeed Ghani over the shortage of water in the metropolis. PPP workers gathered ahead of time and both groups clashed.

The police intervene in the fight and have controlled the situation.

