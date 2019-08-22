Murad Saeed announces to extend Swat motorway to Kalam

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed has announced to extend the Swat motorway to Kalam.

In a video message, he said the project will be completed with the cooperation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

The minister said the credit goes to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government which completed Swat motorway project from its own resources.

“The extension of Swat motorway project will facilitate the people visiting the tourist spots in the area,” he said.

Applauding the performance of his ministry, Saeed said the revenue of National Highway Authority has increased due to reforms introduced by the present government. He said the highway authority is working to improve the condition of roads.

The road infrastructure will be improved for the tourist spots as well as to connect farms to the markets, the minister added.

The 81 kilometer-long Swat motorway facilitates tourists in traveling towards Kalam, Kumrat Valley and Dir. Moreover, the distance between Islamabad and Swat has shrunk to only five hours after the construction of the motorway.

Swat motorway has been linked with Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway at Karnal Sher Khan Interchange near Swabi.

