‘Fake accounts used to buy tickets for Bilawal Bhutto, Ayyan Ali’

Murad Saeed, while addressing a press conference in Islamabad today, said that the fake accounts had been used for buying air tickets for Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and model girl Ayyan Ali, who is accused of money laundering case.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) firebrand politician further exposed that the development funds of Sindh were transferred to fake bank accounts and Surrey Palace. He added that the stolen money of national exchequer was being used for sacrificial animals and organisation of birthday parties.

Saeed said that a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) is the part of the parliament which was constituted to probe into fake bank accounts.

“The state-own entity, Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM), was a profitable organisation between 2007 and 2008 but it went into severe financial crisis during Asif Ali Zardari’s era. These people have always offered to hand over PSM to those who purchase PSM. They destroyed the national entities first, and later offer for buy one get one free.”

He strongly criticised the Sindh government, saying that one of its ministers claimed to distribute ration among 300,000 needy people but its statement found in contradiction with another lawmaker. PPP has adopted a stance that nobody will die of famine despite the whole world was claiming for more deaths from the food shortage as compared to the pandemic.

The minister challenged PPP chairman to decide a venue for holding debate as he was prepared to expose their corruption stories anywhere in the parliament, rally or media.

