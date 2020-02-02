Murad Saeed lauds sacrifices of tribesmen for peace

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Postal Services and Communications Murad Saeed on Sunday lauded the sacrifices rendered by the people of Waziristan for peace in the country, ARY News reported.

Talking to the traders of Waziristan in Islamabad today, Murad said the merger of erstwhile FATA in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will bring positive developments to these areas.

Losses of the traders will be compensated and every possible step will be taken to support them, he vowed.

Murad Saeed said Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to the uplift of Tribal districts and special allocation in the budget has been made for schools and universities in erstwhile FATA.

He said medical treatment upto Rs700 and Rs2000 to each family has been allowed for all families of tribal districts. The minister said steps will be taken to resolve the shortage of water in the area.

Murad Saeed on Tuesday said that over Rs 24 trillion had been borrowed in the last 10 years.

Talking to journalists, Murad Saeed said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif undertook 25 private visits to London and added that over Rs 2140 were spent on the security of Jati Umrah.

He maintained that the official helicopter of the then prime minister had been used by his brother Shehbaz Sharif and his children.

The minister added that over Rs163 billion were spent on the security of then president Asif Ali Zardari and added that he had held three camp offices, which expenses had been paid by the public money.

