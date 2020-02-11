Opposition’s only concern is safeguarding ill-gotten wealth: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Postal Services and Communication, Murad Saeed on Tuesday rebutted the prior address to the National Assembly by Chairman PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The minister said that those who ascended atop the political strata of the country by means of a ‘will’ or a ‘note of recommendation’ are busy ridiculing the current regime for their shortcomings while taking no responsibility for their actions when they ruled Pakistan and destroyed its base.

Many of the opposition leaders present in the parliament started to walk out when Murad Saeed was addressing the house.

Murad Saeed also quoted a taunting couplet towards Bilawal Bhutto aimed towards his lack of command on the national language, Urdu.

Saeed also said that the opposition was not bothered with the economy or the state of affairs in the country, their only concern is that their ill-gotten wealth and their fathers stay safe during the government’s clampdown on corruption.

Federal Minister Murad Saeed said that the province of Sindh which is being ruled by PPP was being overrun by rabid dogs, he said that the federal government would catch these dogs to save the people.

Earlier in the day, Member of the opposition in the National Assembly and chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto slammed the government for the rising rate of inflation in the country, ARY News reported.

The opposition leader in his address to the parliament said that the federal government had failed to provide relief to the masses and put a lid on the rising rate of inflation in the country.

