Murad emphasizes need for collective efforts to thwart evil designs against country

Addressing the assembly floor in today’s parliamentary session Murad Saeed opined that people who are incarcerated due to financial corruption are not related to May 28 (Yom-e-Takbeer), ARY News reported.

Federal Minister for Communications and Federal Minister for Postal Services, Murad Saeed taking to the National Assembly floor in today’s parliamentary session said that May 28 should be a day where we celebrate the great scientist Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan for his efforts to make Pakistan a nuclear power.

The Minister emphasized on the need for a unified effort to tackle external and internal threats faced by the country.

Taking an apparent jibe at the opposition Murad said: “A person is behind bars due to corruption cannot take credit for May 28 (Yom-e-Takbeer).”

During the speech the opposition benches kept creating a ruckus, lead by Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz.

Murad said that the previous governments has not made any efforts in regards to healthcare facilities for the people of Pakistan.

“The burden that the nation was carrying due to the previous regimes will be alleviated by PM Imran Khan,” said Murad.

Expanding upon the matter of security situation of the country Murad said: “We need to deal with impending threats to the peace and prosperity of Pakistan and that could only be possible if we deal with the matters despite our ethnic and nationalistic ideologies and take a ‘Pakistani’ approach.”

He demanded answers saying, “the nation wants to know how it was indebted for Rs 23 billion.”

Lamenting the healthcare of the country and lack of effort on the issue by previous governments Murad said: “There is not a single hospital in the country where deposed PM Nawaz Sharif could be given treatment.”

Admonishing the ongoing chaos in the parliament during his speech Murad said that whenever corruption and accountability is being discussed the opposition starts making noise.

Admonishing the opposition he said that if the opposition is tired from listening about corruption then we are tired of enduring it.

