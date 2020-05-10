NHA revenue up by 73pc during PTI govt’s tenure: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed said on Sunday the revenue of the National Highway Authority (NHA) has increased by 73 percent during the tenure of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

In a statement on Sunday, he said the authority has completed the first phase of the geographic information system survey. This, he said, will further enhance the revenue of the NHA.

“For the first time in the history of the NHA, the geographic information system (GIS) survey was launched. The authority also introduced E-billing mode in Hakla-DI Khan Motorway Project,” he added.

The Minister also expressed the commitment for timely completion of road infrastructure projects.

“NHA has completed the Rawalpindi-Kharian project while the remaining work on roads and phase-III would be completed during the ongoing year, added the minister.

Murad Saeed said that his ministry recovered Rs11 billion and deposited the amount to the national kitty.

Earlier on Feb 11, the overall revenue collection of the institution increased up to 70 percent as compared to the previous government, according to a report released by the Ministry of Communication.

The overall revenue of the NHA currently stood at Rs65.8 billion during the tenure of Federal Minister Murad Saeed, the document stated.

The report shows that the NHA, an organisation working under the Ministry of Communications, recovered Rs0.12 billion through the accountability process. while the organisation saved Rs300 billion through austerity drive.

Last year in the month of July, the income of the Ministry of Communications had witnessed the historic increase by 51 per cent as per an evaluation report issued by the federal government.

