ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services, Murad Saeed in a joint Press Conference alongside Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan unveiled glaring details of previous government expenditures, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Minister calling out the former President Asif Ali Zardari lamented the situation the country was in after his and his party’s tenure ended back in 2012 after five years of democratic government in the country, a first in the history of Pakistan.

The Minister said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Asif Ali Zardari left the country in shambles with crippling debt and a dilapidated economy.

Read More: Days of staying silent on corruption now history: Murad Saeed

Referring to their current tenure as the ruling party in Sindh which they consistently have been for the past 11 years, Murad said: “People are dying, water is scarce, food is hard to come by, healthcare is negligible. Hospitals don’t even have stretchers for the patients to be transported on in the province which the PPP has been winning from since decades.”

Taking a jibe at the PPP slogan, Murad Saeed quipped, “Zardari has proven to be a massive burden on Sindh.”

Directing his attention towards the opposition party’s recent alliance against the incumbent government and its policies, Murad Saeed said that the opposition has looted the national exchequer without remorse and have left a trail of loot and plunder in their wake which will be accounted for and punished.

Calling out Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and its leaders Saeed lashed out that they have ruled time and again and have proven themselves more inept with each turn.

He admonished the Sharif Family for their lavish expenditures on personal projects and security and neglect shown towards projects aimed towards human welfare.

Murad stressed that the previous governments had pillaged the country mercilessly and had left the economy at the brink of bankruptcy.

Read More: Murad Saeed vows to take action against Maryam Nawaz for not paying toll tax

He also expressed resolve that the current Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government would leave no stone unturned to punish those at fault and stabilize the economy in turn getting Pakistan back on its feet from the damage caused over the years by revolving ‘two party governments’ in the past.

Murad added that the Prime Minister of Pakistan was headed on a state visit to the United States where he will enact on the principles of austerity and undertake measures to amount least pressure on the national exchequer and the taxpaying citizen of Pakistan.

Earlier, Murad Saeed on July 9 reacting over the press conference of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that PTI govt was committed to recovering the looted money from corrupt elements, ARY News reported.

“Those who had promised to provide shelter, food and cloth (Ruti, Kapra and Makan) to masses are now campaigning against present government’s austerity drive,” he said in a statement.

He said that criminals want to derail democracy and parliament just to save their own corruption. The federal minister said that government would not allow parliament to become debating club of criminals.

“Parliament was made hostage at the time of Public Accounts Committee chairmanship,” he said, adding that opposition was non-serious from day one while taking part during the proceedings of parliament.

Read More: Zardari spent Rs1.42bn on 134 foreign tours in his tenure: Shafqat Mehmood

He said that government was committed over the decision of slashing the expenditures.

Comments

comments