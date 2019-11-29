ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed Friday fired a fresh salvo at the opposition for criticising Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Twitter statement in which he had termed the Supreme Court’s verdict on the army chief’s extension “special disappointment to our external enemies & mafias within.”

Taking to Twitter, the minister recalled the prime minister had said yesterday that all the conspiracies hatched within and outside the country to destabilise it internally fell flat as the mafia that looted the country had their dreams shattered.

“I just wanted to ask why the opposition has been raising a hue and cry since [the PM’s statement],” he said.

کل وزیراعظم عمران خان نے کہا تھا کہ ملک کے اندر عدم استحکام کی اندرونی اور بیرونی سازشیں ناکام ہوگئیں ملک کو لوٹنے والے مافیا کو شکست اور خواب چکنا چور ہوگئے

پوچھنا تھا کہ تب سے اپوزیشن کیوں شور مچا رہی ہے؟#IKWinning_MafiaLosing — Murad Saeed (@MuradSaeedPTI) November 29, 2019

Hours after the verdict on Nov 28, Prime Minister Imran in a series of tweets aired his feelings on a 6-month extension of the current Chief of the Armed Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

He said how disappointed must the individuals be who wanted Pakistan to come to standstill and embroiled in infighting.

The tweet read: “Today must be a great disappointment to those who expected the country to be destabilised by a clash of institutions. That this did not happen must be of special disappointment to our external enemies & mafias within.

“Mafias who have stashed their loot abroad and seek to protect this loot by destabilising the country.”

Comments

comments