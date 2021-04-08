Murad Saeed seeks ‘level playing field’ from ECP in NA-249 electioneering

KARACHI: Federal Minister Murad Saeed has said that the election commission has tied our hands while given a free hand to the opposition.

Federal Communications Minister was commenting on the ECP’s decision to prevent him from taking part in NA-249 by election in Karachi.

“We respect the institutions but the law should be equal for all,” he said. He demanded a level playing field for all political parties.

Saeed had earlier announced to participate in the election campaign of the PTI candidate from Friday.

The NA-249 seat had fallen vacant after Faisal Vawda of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) resigned from the National Assembly for his Senate seat. In the 2018 general elections, Vawda had defeated PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif in the constituency with a narrow margin.

Miftah Ismail, the PML-N candidate and former finance minister, has stepped up his election campaign.

He visited the JUI-F office and thanked the party for withdrawing its candidate in his favor. The JUI-F had fielded Maulana Umar Sadiq, a former MPA from Baldia Town, for the by-polls.

Earlier, the Awami National Party (ANP) had announced withdrawal of its candidate in favor of Ismail for the by-election in NA-249. The ANP had fielded Haji Aurangzeb Khan Buneri, but withdrew his candidacy after talks with the PML-N.

The by election in the NA-249 constituency will be held on April 29.

