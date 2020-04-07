Murad Saeed seeks return of Pakistanis stranded in Kyrgyzstan

SWAT: Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services, Murad Saeed has sought help of Pakistani envoy placed in Russia to help stranded students in Kyrgyzstan.

Murad Saeed in a letter penned to the envoy urged him for immediate steps to rescue stranded Pakistani students in Kyrgyzstan amid coronavirus.

“Several students are stranded in the hostels and facing difficulties”, the letter reads.

Please ensure measures on war-footing to rescue the students, he said.

It may be noted that the stranded students in Kyrgyzstan have demanded of the government to arrange flights to bring them back home.

Chairman student union Kyrgyzstan Arbaz Khan in his video message had said there are 5000 students who have been stuck here. We are facing many problems about health and food due to shortage.

The country has not developed yet there is few hospitals and they not have test kits of corona even for them self. They appealed the government to arrange special flights for them

