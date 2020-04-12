Sindh CM playing politics over coronavirus crisis: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed has said that Sindh chief minister Murad Ali Shah was playing politics over the ongoing coronavirus crisis instead of providing relief to the citizens, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Murad Saeed, while reacting over media statements of the provincial ministers, said that media has uncovered the miseries of the Sindh people.

Saeed said that he was expecting a strategy from the Sindh chief minister to contain the virus and end the difficulties of the citizens but Murad Ali Shah was seemed to be facing a mental pressure over the initiation of flour and sugar crisis. He added that the chief minister has sent his minister for facing the media.

“Sindh CM is not thinking to protect the lives of citizens from the coronavirus pandemic but he is feared of exposure of his wrongdoing by providing illegal subsidies to Zardari and Omni Group that was recovered from the fake accounts.”

The minister revealed that Murad Ali Shah had given over Rs7 billion subsidy excluding the export subsidy as provincial finance minister which was traced out by a joint investigation team. Saeed added that the chief minister was depressed after predicting his dark future following the investigation report over flour and sugar crisis.

He slammed the Sindh government for not following the footsteps of the federal government to curb the spread of COVID-19. Saeed asked Murad Ali Shah to step down as Sindh chief minister if he is possessing the top position only to hide corruption of the former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

Saeed said that the position of chief minister should be given to a person who dedicated his efforts to protect the lives of Sindh citizens.

