Murad Saeed suspends election campaign after CEC GB orders

ISLAMABAD: Following the code of conduct released by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gilgit-Baltistan, Raja Shehbaz Khan, Federal Minister Murad Saeed has suspended his election campaign in GB.

The general elections for the GB assembly will be held on November 15.

“I have suspended nearly 12 of my scheduled public gatherings in GB in compliance with the CEC GB orders”, Murad Saeed said while exclusively talking to ARY News on Sunday.

The minister said that everyone is equal in the eyes of the law and the PTI has decided to implement the orders issued by the GB CEC.

It is to be mention here that, Murad Saeed was scheduled to carry out the election campaign for the party from November 7 to 10.

Read more: GB court orders ministers, parliamentarians to leave within three days

Earlier on November 6, the Chief Court of Gilgit-Baltistan ordered ministers, senators, and members of the parliament and provincial assemblies to leave GB within three days.

A two-member bench led by Justice Malik Haq Nawaz had announced the verdict on a writ petition filed over violation of the code of conduct ahead of the upcoming polls.

The IG police was directed to ensure the implementation of the court orders and stop members of the provincial and national assemblies from political gatherings in the region.

Comments

comments