Murad Saeed takes aim at ‘accidental’ PPP chairman

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communication and Postal Services Murad Saeed, hitting out at Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s criticism of the government, said on Friday the latter has neither seen democracy nor has any knowledge of dictatorship.

He said in a statement that the “accidental PPP chairman” has learned the definition of democracy from his father and former president Asif Ali Zardari.

“His father’s democracy starts from plunder and ends with corruption,” the minister said, adding that true democracy has started flourishing in the country.

He explained democracy is not about looting the people but empowering them. Now, democracy has become the name of across-the-board accountability and not giving an NRO to thieves, he added.

Murad Saeed said democracy will pave the way for prosperity and not acts like Panama Papers and fake bank accounts, adding that it will no more become a shield to protect the corruption of the PPP leaders and in fact, will become a source of bringing back the looted national wealth.

Neither will Mr Bhutto-Zardari’s father get an NRO nor the conspiracies he has been hatching with, what he called, Panama Queen will succeed, the minister concluded.

