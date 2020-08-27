Murder accused on the run for 25 years arrested in Karachi, claims CTD

KARACHI: Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested three criminals including a high profile absconder, who had been on the run for the last 25 years, ARY NEWS reported.

The arrests were made by the CTD in separate raids.

Incharge CTD Chaudhry Safdar while divulging the details of the arrests said that the accused were involved in murder and street crime incidents.

In the first action, the CTD team apprehended an accused Rajab Ali from Site Area. “He was declared an absconder 25 years back in a murder case in Larkana,” the CTD incharge said.

The accused murdered two people in 1997 over a family dispute. The police had already arrested four of his accomplices, said Chaudhry Safdar.

In a separate raid, the police arrested two accused involved in over 50 street criminal activities in the city. They have been identified as Zubair Sohail and Muhammad Waleed.

On August 19, Sindh Rangers and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in their joint operation killed two terrorists of a banned organization in Karachi.

According to details, CTD and Rangers conducted a joint operation city’s area of Baldia Town on intelligence-based report during which two terrorists of a banned outfit opened fire.

In retaliatory fire by the forces, both of the terrorists were killed. The terrorists were identified as Adnan and Rafique.

