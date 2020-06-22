Murder accused escapes coronavirus isolation in India

A murder accused who was shifted to a Covid care centre from custody after testing positive for novel coronavirus escaped.

The 49 year old patient was in custody since June 16 and three policemen from the local police station were guarding him at the Covid care centre, , a police official from Thane in Maharashtra, India told.

The accused managed to give the policemen a slip at and ran away from the cente, the official added.

The accused allegedly killed his wife on May 30 in Kalyan’s Mohane area. Teams have been formed to trace, track and apprehend the individual.

Earlier in the week, Indian police stopped a traditional baraat right before it was about to reach the bride’s place after the groom and his father tested positive for novel coronavirus.

The incident was reported in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi district where police stopped a baraat with the groom and his family and loved ones coming in from Delhi to Amethi on June 15 to the bride’s residence for a formal wedding ceremony.

