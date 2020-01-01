Murder accused brought back to Pakistan with Interpol help

ISLAMABAD: An alleged murder accused was on Wednesday brought back to the country from Saudi Arabia with the help of Interpol authorities, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources, the accused identified as Muzaffar Iqbal was nabbed in Saudi Arabia with the help of Interpol authorities and was brought back to the country. “He was handed over to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) authorities at the Islamabad airport,” they said.

The accused was later handed over to police authorities in Gujrat, where he is wanted for murder charges.

On October 05, an absconding brother of slain social media star Qandeel Baloch has been arrested by Multan police with the help of Interpol.

Mohammad Arif, who was residing in Saudi Arabia, has been brought to Multan and handed over to the city’s Muzaffarabad police station.

A Multan court hearing the murder case of Baloch had declared him a fugitive over his continuous absence from the trial proceedings.

The police will likely present the suspect before the court and submit a separate charge-sheet detailing charges against him.

