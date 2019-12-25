Revelations of arrested woman resolve mystery of clearing agent’s death

KARACHI: The police department has resolved the mystery of a clearing agent’s death whose dead body was recovered from Khokhrapar area of Karachi on December 16 as an arrested woman made terrorising revelations before investigators, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The officials of Karachi police claimed to have arrested a suspected woman identified as Saira Anwar over her alleged involvement in the murder of the clearing agent Iqbal Amir.

Korangi police spokesperson told media that Saira Anwar has been arrested over charges of murdering the Customs clearing agent Iqbal Amir, whereas, she made many revelations before the interrogators.

Read: Karachi woman gave ‘supari’ for husband’s murder

The woman told police officials that Amir has relations with her and it was his routine to arrive at her house after every three days, said the spokesperson, adding that Saira Anwar hit Amir’s head with bread roller and stone grinder when he attempted to attack her daughter which led to his death on the spot.

The woman covered his dead body in a carpet and threw it at a garbage corner near Saudabad’s graveyard after transporting it using a pushcart.

Police officials added Anwar had made a telephone call to slain Amir’s house and demanded ransom in order to get more time for removing murder evidences and suspicions of murder against her. The spokesperson said police officials have also recovered stone grinder used in the murder case from the possession of the arrested woman.

