Three siblings death: Man registers murder case against wife in Karachi

KARACHI: The father of three minor siblings, who died on Saturday reportedly after consuming some poisonous substance in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, registered a case against the children’s mother as he accused her of murdering them.

The children’s father named Imran, who works in Lahore, reached Karachi after getting information of the incident and accused his wife named Noreen of killing their children, as she was living in Karachi due to differences with him.

Upon his complaint, police registered FIR No 485/21 under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code against the deceased children’s mother, Naureen.

The three children were aged between four and seven years. The police said they were investigating the matter.

Imran said he was sending the money to Noreen to fulfill every need of the children and her, but a few days back, she telephoned and threatened to teach him a lesson, he alleged.

“Naureen, her relatives killed my three children,” he alleged and added that DSP Shahrah-e-Faisal was not cooperating with him in the case.

He appealed to the Sindh government to provide him speedy justice in the case of his three children’s death.

