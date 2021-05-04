LAHORE: A forensic report into the mysterious murder of a Pakistani-origin Belgian woman Mahira Zulfiqar who was found killed at her residence in Lahore has been completed, ARY NEWS reported.

The initial post-mortem report revealed that the woman had two bullet wounds in the body, with one in her neck and the other in the shoulder. Besides the bullet wounds, the body also bore torture marks on hands and legs.

The report found that the victim died owing to a bullet wound in her neck.

A relative of Mahira Zulfiqar said that she was a citizen of Belgium and her parents, who live abroad, would reach Pakistan tomorrow.

The police while commenting on the matter said that they had arrested a roommate of the woman identified as Iqra besides also nominating two of the victim’s friends, Zahir Jadoon and Saad Amir, in the case.

The police have yet to arrest the suspects nominated in the murder FIR.

