Murder suspect found dead in Sahiwal police station

SAHIWAL: A murder suspect found dead under mysterious circumstances inside a police station in Sahiwal on Saturday, ARY News reported.

Police officials said that the murder suspect, Afzal, had been taken into custody in a murder case few days back, adding that he committed suicide in Farid Town police station on Friday night.

Taking notice of the incident, regional police officer (RPO) Humayun Bashir Tarar has suspended the station house officer (SHO) among six policemen deployed in the police station.

An two-member committee comprising deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) have been formed to probe into the incident, he added.

While the deceased’s heirs blamed the local police for torturing the man to death and demanded registration of a case against them.

Read More: Man held in ATM hacking cases found dead in police station

Earlier on January 12, a man, who had been arrested in automated teller machine (ATM) hacking cases, had found hanging inside a police station under mysterious circumstances in West Tripura district of India.

Police had said that the suspect, Sushanta Ghosh, 38, had committed suicide inside the lavatory of the West Agartala Police Station.

According to the details, Indian police’s cybercrime team had arrested the suspect from his residence Lankamura on the charges of hacking ATMs.

Comments

comments