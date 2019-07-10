Mureed Abbas not the only one being swindled by murderer Atif Zaman

KARACHI: Mureed Abbas, an anchor on a private news channel was murdered under skeptical circumstances along with another yesterday (Tuesday) the close circuit camera monitoring (CCTV) footage of the victim from the incident has been acquired by ARY News.

According to details, the alleged murderer who can be seen in the video along with another unidentified man enter a building premises with guns after which a lifeless and bloodied body of Mureed Abbas can be seen being dragged out of an elevator by the assailant.

Police officials told media that the prime suspect of Mureed Abbas Khar and Khizer’s murder case was Atif Zaman who gunned down both persons after calling them at his office in Khayaban-e-Bukhari neighbourhood of Karachi’s DHA area.

“The alleged killer has shot himself when a police team arrives in at his residence situated at Khayaban-e-Nishat neighbourhood in DHA area,” officials said.

Sources said that the Atif Zaman was a tyre vendor and had received a severe bullet wounds on his chest and is currently being treated at a private hospital.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) South Sheeraz Nazeer said that the prime suspect is undergoing an operation at the private hospital and his condition is declared critical by the doctors.

While detailing the incident, police officials said that Khizer was the second victim of Atif Zaman’s firing, who was followed and murdered by the alleged killer at a nearer distance of the crime site.

Earlier, Mureed Abbasi Khar, a renowned anchor at a private news channel, was killed in a gun attack reportedly took place in Khayaban-e-Bukhari neighbourhood of Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area of the metropolis.

Zara Abbas Khar, the wife of slain Mureed Abbas Khar, told media alleged that her husband was murdered by a tyre businessman Atif Zaman, who is refusing to return the money which he acquired for corporate investment.

Further investigations into the matter have revealed that the business was shady and several other noted figures from the media industry along with the lower tier staff had invested their hard earned money in the ponzi idea which was being enacted on the footsteps of the infamous ‘Double Shah’.

It has been claimed that Atif Zaman had reached his tolerance threshold after constant demands from his investors for their due payments from the Tyre business which had driven him to the extreme limits of committing the heinous crime.

Investigations also claim that the accused attempted suicide had been a hoax to divert attention from himself for the murder, doctor claim that the bullet in Zaman’s chest had missed all his vital organs and he was currently out of danger.

